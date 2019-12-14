Meeting with Sergei Kogogin and Sergei Chemezov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Now in a quieter setting, I would like to congratulate you on the anniversary and thank you for your performance over the years.

I did not talk about this at the meeting with the workers, but I remember as well as you do what condition the plant was in in the late 1990s and early 2000s. We just talked about that. It was after the fire, of course, but it was not just because of fire. It was everything in general, the situation in the economy, and the fire certainly hit the factory hard. You took charge at a very difficult time; the company was struggling.

But what happened since then? It rose like a phoenix from the ashes and took a completely new shape, not only externally, but also in content, in quality. What we saw today is certainly impressive. I mean these autonomous vehicles, not just driverless, but vehicles that a person does not have to manage at all.

I understand that these are things of the future. But the K5 is not far into the future, is it? Apparently, this is what we will start with, right?

Sergei Kogogin: Yes, this is what we have today.

To be continued.

MIL OSI