Working meeting with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Mr Minnikhanov Minnikhanov RustamHead of the Republic of Tatarstan reported that this year’s gross [regional] product is expected at about 2.55 trillion rubles, with the volume of dispatched goods of 2.9–3 trillion, indicating a 1.2–1.5 percent growth against last year. The budget performance is overall going as planned; capital investments stand at 630–650 billion. As regards national projects, all plans for this year will be implemented.

The Head of Tatarstan also spoke about the projects being implemented in the republic, including both national and regional projects. Successful efforts are being taken to accomplish the planned tasks under all 40 programmes worth 40 billion rubles.

Mr Putin and Mr Minnikhanov also touched upon the social sector, such as the work of mobile outpatient clinics, schools, public spaces and youth centres, as well as assistance to the agro-industrial sector. Extensive work is underway on road construction and residential housing repairs.

Mr Minnikhanov updated the President on the participation in the Russia – Islamic World Strategic Vision Group, which was established in 2006 following Russia’s accession to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as an observer state. The Group’s activity resumed in 2014 at the order of Vladimir Putin, with Mr Minnikhanov becoming its chairman. According to him, events took place with the participation of representatives from the OIC states in Ufa, Makhachkala, Grozny, Kazan and Moscow. This work is being implemented together with the Russian Foreign Ministry. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia.

MIL OSI