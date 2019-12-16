Belarus takes further action to ease travel for foreigners

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a bill to introduce amendments to the law regulating the rules of stay of foreign nationals and stateless persons in Belarus. Earlier, the bill was passed by the House of Representatives and approved by the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly.The new law provides, among other things, for the extension of the period during which foreigners must register with the local police office in the district in which they are staying. This period has been extended from 5 to 10 days. The decision seeks to increase the tourist and investment appeal of the country and ease business and private contacts.All in all, the document is designed to improve a series of legal norms. With a view to protecting the society and the state from various kinds of threats, the document amends the grounds for visa denial and refusal of entry to Belarus. Simultaneously, the document lays out a mechanism of providing foreigners and their proxies with information on their inclusion in the list of persons whose entry into the Republic of Belarus is prohibited or undesirable.

