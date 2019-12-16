MOEX now offers trading access to India INX members

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) recently approved trading access to MOEX for members of India International Exchange (INX, a subsidiary of the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE) via Sova Capital through the GIFT International Financial Services Centre in Gujurat.

MOEX signed an MoU with BSE & India INX in April 2019 with the aim of improving connections between investment communities across Russia and India. BSE, India Inx and MOEX are working together to strengthen channels of communication that would benefit global investors and the financial services industries in India and in Russia. India INX is a platform that enables its members to trade on overseas exchanges directly through Gift IFSC.

Since 2007, Sova Capital, a UK-based and FCA-regulated broker dealer, has utilized its significant balance sheet and product solutions to provide both buy-side and sell-side clients with a global offering covering execution services, prime financing, custody, stock-loan and repo services across both emerging and developed markets.

