Russia and Belarus discuss gas cooperation from 2020 onward

Source: Gazprom

Release

December 16, 2019, 15:05

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Belarusian Minister of Energy, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed relevant matters of cooperation in the gas sector from 2020 onward. The main focus was on the terms and conditions for supplying Russian gas to consumers in the Republic of Belarus.

It was noted that Gazprom is providing Belarusian consumers with reliable and sufficient gas deliveries. From January through November 2019, the Company supplied about 18.4 billion cubic meters of gas to the country.

Background

In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Belarus 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 6.9 per cent (1.3 billion cubic meters) from 2017 (19 billion cubic meters).

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2019.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Related news

MIL OSI