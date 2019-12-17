Greetings on opening of 3rd International Conference Problems of Human Rights Protection in the Eurasian Region: Exchange of the Best Practices of Ombudspersons

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“It is important that events of this kind that bring together ombudspersons, government officials, civil society activists, academia and experts are held regularly.

This provides a deeper insight into the situation with civil and political rights and freedoms in our countries, and enables them to exchange on a system-wide basis their professional experience, as well as legislative and administrative practices.

The advancement of integration processes and expansion of trade and investment alongside migration flows across the Eurasian continent means that there is no alternative to stepping up international cooperation on the human rights agenda.

In this context, the Eurasian Ombudspersons Alliance is highly relevant as a platform for coordinating these efforts. Although this multilateral structure was established only recently, its members have made progress on addressing a number of complicated challenges that have an impact on the interests of our citizens.

I am confident that you will engage in constructive and meaningful debates at this conference, and that the ideas and initiatives you discuss here will be implemented.”

