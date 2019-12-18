Ambassador of Belarus V.Brylev meets the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

18-12-2019

On December 16, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Serbia, Valery Brylev, met with the First Deputy Prime Minister – the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic.

During the conversation, the parties praised the past official visit of the President of the Republic of Belarus A. Lukashenko to Serbia, the results of negotiations during the visit and the signed documents.

The interlocutors paid a special attention to the discussion of the agreements reached during the Belarusian-Serbian business forum, noting the signing of a significant number of business contracts.

V.Brylev and I.Dacic expressed their intention to promote the further development of multidisciplinary cooperation between Belarus and Serbia.

