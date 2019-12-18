Financial resolution of JSC Bank DOM.RF completed (18.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Financial resolution of JSC Bank DOM.RF completed

The Bank of Russia has reviewed and acknowledged the Report by the State Corporation Deposit Insurance Agency on the accomplishment of the measures to prevent the bankruptcy of the Moscow-based JSC Bank DOM.RF (hereinafter, the Bank; Reg. No. 2312) ahead of schedule. This Report was reviewed by the Banking Supervision Committee at its meeting on 18 December 2019.

The implemented resolution measures have helped stabilise the Bank’s financial position, enhanced the quality of its assets and enabled it to form loss provisions for troubled assets. The Bank complies with the required ratios set by the Bank of Russia and carries out its operations in standard supervision mode.

18 December 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI