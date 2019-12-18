Home construction subsidies for Minsk residents now available in all satellite towns

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

18 December 2019

Minsk residents in need of better housing will be able to use state subsidies to build their homes in all the satellite towns of the Belarusian capital. The measure is stipulated by Decree No.466 signed by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.The Decree stipulates procedures for building homes in Minsk’s satellite towns for Minsk residents in need of better housing.The construction of a residential house for Minsk residents in need of better housing has begun in the satellite town of Smolevichi as an experiment in line with presidential Decree No.103 of 15 March 2019. As part of the experiment Minsk residents were granted subsidies regardless of the date they were added to the housing registry. Minsk residents showed strong interest in building their homes on these terms.Presidential Decree No.466 provides for applying the same terms to housing construction in the other satellite towns of Minsk: Dzerzhinsk, Zaslavl, Logoisk, Fanipol, and Rudensk.In particular, such homes can be built on shared-equity construction terms and will be added to the list of residential houses to be built in Minsk Oblast using state subsidies. Minsk residents will be invited to opt in depending on when they were added to the housing registry. State subsidies will be granted regardless of the date. Citizens, who have built apartments in the satellite towns, will be removed from the registry of residents in need of better housing in Minsk.Residents of the satellite towns will be able to have apartments built in these houses on the same terms.

MIL OSI