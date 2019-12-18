Inflation review. November 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

In November 2019, the annual increase in consumer prices slowed down by 0.3 percentage points and totaled 5%.

In November 2019 against October 2019, consumer prices grew by 0.2%.

Growth of consumer prices(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Dynamics of consumer prices(on a year-on-year basis)

Core inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Administratively regulated prices and tariffs(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Seasonal prices (for fruits and vegetables)(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Aggregated indicator of the trend inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Overall characteristics of change in consumer prices

In November 2019, the slowdown in the annual growth rate of the key price indicators in the consumer market was observed.

Annual core inflation has been slowing down during the last three months. In November 2019, the increment amounted to 3.7% against November 2018 (4% in October 2019 against October 2018). The agricultural market shock is gradually coming to zero influence, which contributes to the stabilization with the price situation in the segment of free pricing.

Trend inflation demonstrates similar dynamics. In November 2019, the annual growth of the price indicator decreased to 3.7% (3.9% the previous month). In November 2019, the average intensity of the consumer price growth slowed down to 3.8%.

In November 2019, regulated prices and tariffs increased by 7.5% in the annual terms (7.6% the previous month). A certain slowdown of the annual dynamics in the segment of regulated pricing is mainly associated with a more moderate increase in prices for automobile fuel in November 2019 in comparison with the correspondent month of the previous year.

After the significant acceleration in the previous month, the annual growth rates for fruits and vegetables slightly decreased in November 2019, nevertheless, they are still at a rather high level. Their annual growth totaled 12.1% in the reporting period (16.2% a month earlier). The formation of low annual growth rates was mostly affected by the decrease in prices for most of the types of vegetables in the annual terms, as well as a slowdown in the growth of prices for potato. Together with that, the accelerated growth in prices for fruits (apples, bananas, citruses) is remaining.

Dynamics of consumer prices(on a year-on-year basis)

Dynamics of inflation indicators(on a year-on-year basis)

Methodological explanations Archive

MIL OSI