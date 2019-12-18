Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 18, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Martin Sajdik, to mark the end of his term in office.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the results of the Trilateral Contact Group’s activities under the guidance of M.Sajdik, as well as the prospects for the Ukrainian settlement, including in view of the Normandy Four Summit recently held in Paris.

V.Makei noted the inadmissibility of abuse of the Belarusian side’ good will, as well as of any provocative actions taken by the participants of the meetings in Minsk in contravention of the agreements within the framework of the TCG.

The Belarusian side also confirmed its’ readiness to continue constructive interaction with the successor of M.Sajdik, the Swiss diplomat Heidi Grau.

