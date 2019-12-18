Permanent Representative of Belarus S.Terentiev presents Credentials to the Secretary General of the League of Arab States

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

18-12-2019

On December 18, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the League of Arab States, Sergei Terentiev, presented his Сredentials to the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the status and prospects of cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the League of Arab States. A.Abul Gheit highly appreciated the constructive position of the Belarusian side on topical issues of regional policy.

The sides also discussed the prospects of expanding the cooperation with the specialized organizations under the League of Arab States, in particular the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development, the Organization of Arab Women, the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

MIL OSI