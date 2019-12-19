Ambassador of Belarus E.Vorobyev presents Credentials to the President of Israel

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On December 18, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the State of Israel, Evgeny Vorobyev, presented his Credentials to the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.

After the official ceremony a conversation on issues of mutual interest between the Ambassador of Belarus and the head of the Jewish state took place.

The interlocutors agreed that the joint history of the Belarusian and Jewish peoples, as well as the preservation of its memory, is a solid foundation for the constructive development of Belarusian-Israeli cooperation at the present stage. The contribution of immigrants from Belarus to the creation, construction and modern development of the State of Israel was separately emphasized.

E.Vorobyev and R.Rivlin noted that the visa-free travel regime of citizens of the two countries contributed to a significant intensification of Belarusian-Israeli cooperation in the widest range of its areas, primarily in the trade and economic sphere.

On the same day, E.Vorobyov visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, where he lit a fire and laid a wreath in the Hall of Remembrance, and also met with the leadership of the museum’s archival department.

