Bank of Russia Bulletin released (18.12.2019)

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 82 (2134) of 18 December 2019 has been released.

The new issue contains the information on the decision made by the Bank of Russia Board of Directors to reduce the key rate by 25 bp to 6.25% p.a. and to keep unchanged the levels of the national countercyclical capital buffer and risk-based buffers.

The Credit Institutions section contains a review of the key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in October 2019.

The section includes the list of credit institutions complying with the requirements of Federal Law No. 213-FZ, dated 21 July 2014, Federal Law No. 161-FZ, dated 14 November 2002, and Russian Federation Government Resolution No. 706, dated 20 June 2018, as of 1 December 2019. The issue also presents lists of credit institutions complying with the requirements set forth by Russian Government resolutions as of 1 December 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. 2843, dated 12 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2610, dated 15 November 2019;

No. 2848, dated 13 December 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution PJSC Nevsky Bank;

No. 2849, dated 13 December 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Saint Petersburg-based credit institution PJSC Nevsky Bank due to the revocation of its banking licence;

No. 2850, dated 13 December 2019, on the revocation of the banking licence from the Ivanovo-based credit institution JSC Kranbank Bank;

No. 2851, dated 13 December 2019, on appointing the provisional administration to the Ivanovo-based credit institution JSC Kranbank due to the revocation of its banking licence.

The issue publishes information notice of the Deposit Insurance Agency for the depositors of LLC Commercial Agroindustrial Bank of Stary Oskol.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. 2846, dated 12 December 2019, on suspending insurance licences of LLC Insurance Company Orbita;

No. 2847, dated 12 December 2019, on amending Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2752, dated 1 December 2019;

No. 2859, dated 13 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2843, dated 14 October 2014;

No. 2860, dated 13 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2842, dated 14 October 2014;

No. 2861, dated 13 December 2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2482, dated 27 October 2019.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5253-U, dated 11 September 2019, ‘On the Procedure for Calculating Microfinance Organisations’ Capital’ (becomes effective 90 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 13.12.2019);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2169, dated 16 December 2019, ‘On Exercising Control and Supervision by the Bank of Russia over the Compliance with Russian Legislation by Microfinance Organisations, Consumer Credit Cooperatives, Agricultural Consumer Credit Cooperatives, Housing Savings Cooperatives, Pawnshops, Financial Self-regulatory Organisations of Consumer Credit Cooperatives and Financial Self-regulatory Organisations of Agricultural Consumer Credit Cooperatives, and on Invalidating Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2169, Dated 31 July 2017’.

18 December 2019

