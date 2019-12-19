Bank of Russia keeps unchanged overall limit on foreign currency repos (18.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia keeps unchanged overall limit on foreign currency repos

The Bank of Russia has decided to retain the existing level, equivalent to 15 billion US dollars, of credit institutions’ maximum debt to the BoR on foreign currency repo operations. This decision will become applicable from 1 January 2020. Parameters of operations, if resumed, are subject to a separate decision.

18 December 2019

