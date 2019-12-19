Meeting of Belarus’ Security Council

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is hosting a meeting of the Security Council to discuss the country’s defense planning and further development of the Belarusian army on 19 December.“At the meetings of the Security Council, we consider key issues of ensuring the security of our state,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he opened the meeting. “Today we will review the defense planning and further development of the army.”According to the President, this year the General Staff spearheaded the work to redo the defense plan of Belarus in light of the current realities of the military, political and strategic situation. New forms and ways of warfare used in modern armed conflicts were considered. The opinion of not only the security and law enforcement agencies but also other stakeholders was taken into account, the head of state said.

