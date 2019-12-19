On December 20, the President will attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St Petersburg

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants will discuss the performance of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and coordinate measures to promote cooperation and improve the EAEU’s common market.

They will also review the performance of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) over the past four years and discuss candidates for the positions of EEC chair and members of the EEC Board who will take office on February 1, 2020.

Before the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Lukashenko AlexanderPresident of Belarus .

On the same day, the heads of the CIS member states will also hold an informal meeting.

