Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

19 December 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko is set to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on 20 December.The Belarusian head of state is expected to take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St Petersburg. The leaders will review the progress in integration cooperation in 2019, discuss issues and prospects for the joint work in the forthcoming period, including taking into account Belarus’ presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2020.The agenda of the summit includes matters related to strategic areas of Eurasian economic integration, the appointment of the chairperson and the staff of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), performance review and major approaches to the EEC composition, and also a number of other areas of interstate cooperation.Aleksandr Lukashenko will also take part in the CIS informal summit to discuss the agenda of the union.The Belarusian leader will hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts. Aleksandr Lukashenko is expected to continue talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Belarusian-Russian relations.

