Session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and CIS informal summit

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

20 December 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has taken part in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg on 20 December.The summit was taking place in the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Library that often hosts international, national and regional social and political events and scientific forums.The leaders reviewed progress in integration cooperation in 2019, discuss issues and prospects of cooperation, including taking into account Belarus’ presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2020. The agenda of the summit included matters related to strategic areas of Eurasian economic integration, the appointment of the chairperson and members of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), performance review and major approaches to the EEC composition, and also a number of other areas of interstate cooperation.As Russian President Vladimir Putin was opening the summit, he expressed hope that it will produce meaningful results. He gave special thanks to Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council Nursultan Nazarbayev who was behind the establishment of the EAEU. “Everything is up and running and is functioning in the best way possible. However, I would like to draw attention to the fact that some issues remain unresolved. This has to do with various kinds of restrictions and exemptions. In this regard, I would like to say that this is natural for all integration projects. We are treading step by step towards removal of these restrictions,” Vladimir Putin said. In fact, the EAEU member states have already finalized the development strategy of the union.Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan noted that Armenian presidency in the EAEU agencies is coming to an end. “We have approached the end of the year in a very good mood. We have achieved consensus on all the points of our agenda,” he said.

An official decision on Belarus’ presidency in bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2020 has been made. The document was signed by leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union member states during the summit in St Petersburg. Apart from that, the appointment of Mikhail Myasnikovich as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission was approved. The authority of the current board will expire on 1 February 2020.Thus, in 2020 Belarus will preside over the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The document will come into force on 1 January 2020.Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the Armenian side, which had productively presided over the union, and invited leaders of the states to participate in an EAEU summit in Minsk in May 2020.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Belarus on taking over presidency in the Eurasian Economic Commission and wished the country many successes in this role.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko talked about the members of the new Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. “We have just agreed on the membership of the board: Russia will be in charge of trade issues. Belarus will be responsible for technical regulation. The agricultural commission is Armenia’s domain. Belarus holds the presidency. So all these issues have been resolved,” the Belarusian leader said.

Mikhail Myasnikovich was introduced to the leaders of the countries. “This is a very experienced man. Kazakhstan president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev just sent me a letter giving his consent. Our Honorary Сhairman [Nursultan Nazarbayev] also said that he supports the candidacy of the Chairman,” the head of state said.The narrow-format summit lasted for 10 minutes only. The leaders stated that agreements were reached across the whole range of issues and proceeded to the meeting with the participation of the countries’ delegations.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has taken part in an informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg. The event started after the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council where the heads of state took an official decision on Belarus’ presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2020.

