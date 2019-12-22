Greetings on Gokhran anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The history of the unique collection, currently in custody of Gokhran of Russia, dates back to 1719, when in accordance with a Decree of Peter the Great the storage of the Tsars’ and subsequently imperial crown jewels was entrusted to the Chamber Collegium. As years went by, the collection was enlarged with historic jewellery, numismatic and phaleristic items, and rare samples of natural gems and metals. It is gratifying that the collection’s most outstanding and impressive masterpieces can be viewed at the world-famous Diamond Fund exhibition at the Moscow Kremlin.

I note with satisfaction that Gokhran staff, with full awareness of their high mission, maintain and enlarge the magnificent historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of the Fatherland, conduct extensive scientific research and educational work, and make a major contribution to the development of jewellery making in our country.

One of the results of this important and meticulous labour was the release of the recent anniversary publication compiled in creative collaboration with leading historians and Russian archivists. The publication features the best jewellery samples, the true gems of the Gokhran collection.

I am convinced that the book will have a genuine appeal for readers of different ages, occupations and interests.”

MIL OSI