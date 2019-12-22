President of the Republic of Poland / News / Greetings for the Jewish community in Poland on the occasion of Hanukkah

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Greetings

for the Jewish community in Poland

on the occasion of Hanukkah – the Festival of Lights

Ladies and Gentlemen!

On the occasion of Hanukkah, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the Jewish community in Poland. It is a joyful time that reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and of good over evil. It reminds us of the love of freedom when, more than 2000 years ago, the Jewish people stood up in arms to defend their religion and customs. And it reminds us of the miracle that took place in the Temple in Jerusalem after the victory of the rebels. Now, for eight consecutive days, gathered around a burning menorah, you and your loved ones will remember this moving story from the past.

I wish you to spend this special time radiantly, in happiness and good health. May all the festive days abound in meetings that unite you and contribute to the strengthening of your family and friendship bonds. May the Hanukkah candles bring joy and warmth, highlighting this beautiful tradition, which is an inseparable part of the great heritage of the Republic of Poland.

I wish you peace of mind, happiness and all personal well-being.

Happy and Bright Hanukkah!



With warm regards and affection,

President of the Republic of Poland

Andrzej Duda

MIL OSI