Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Ambassador of Ireland

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-12-2019

On December 20, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ireland to the Republic of Belarus non-resident presented copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of Belarusian-Irish relations in various fields.O.Kravchenko expressed gratitude to Ireland for its’ many years of active work in assisting Belarus in overcoming the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster: the recovery of children from contaminated areas, the regular sending of highly qualified Irish doctors to Belarus, as well as the humanitarian supplies.The parties also agreed on a schedule of major joint activities of the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for the near future.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI