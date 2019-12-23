Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

23 December 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko held a working meeting with Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Valentin Sukalo in Minsk on 23 December.The President recalled his meeting with the country’s judiciary during the inauguration of the House of Justice and the measures outlined to improve the general jurisdiction court system. “We had a thorough, conceptual conversation with the judicial staff of our country. We agreed to implement a number of proposals of our judges. These proposals make good sense and implementation terms. What is the situation here?” the President asked.The meeting also focused on high-profile criminal cases that are considered by the Supreme Court. “Will you tell me about the work of the Investigative Committee and the courts on these cases, the cases that are supervised by higher authorities (not only by the President), and that have received a wide public response,” the head of state said.A national program for the development of the justice system for the next five years was developed in Belarus following the 5 April meeting of the head of state with the judiciary. The document consists of 23 provisions. “The Supreme Court is the direct executor of 14 of them. Some of them are to be implemented this year,” the head the Supreme Court said. He briefed the President on the things that have already been done this year to implement the program and what needs to be done in a more distant period.The head of state has given instructions to develop a bill on amnesty ahead of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Aleksandr Lukashenko has decided in favor of development of a special law on amnesty due to the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War. The scope of the future document will be comparable to that of the amnesty law passed on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Belarus’ liberation.

MIL OSI