Monetary Policy Report – No. 4 (28) • December 2019 (Summary)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

OFZ yields are at their lowest levels for the last few years

Interest rates in the deposit and credit market are going down. In October, the average housing mortgage interest rate touched its new all-time low

Real deposit rates remain positive, which supports the attractiveness of savings

The decisions to cut the key rate and the decline in OFZ yields create conditions for a further reduction in deposit and lending rates; this will support the expansion of corporate and mortgage lending

MIL OSI