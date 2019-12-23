On December 23, Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Southern Federal District

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President will take part in celebrations marking the launch of railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge and will talk with bridge builders. The industry executives will report to the President on plans for transport infrastructure development in the south of Russia.

On the same day Vladimir Putin will visit the Republic of Adygeya where he will become familiar with the operations of the Zeleny Dom agricultural enterprise and meet with members of the public to discuss the development of agriculture and rural areas.

