Visiting Zeleny Dom agricultural enterprise

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The enterprise is engaged in year-round production of cut roses under cover and seasonal growing on the field. It is equipped with automated high-tech equipment and is environmentally friendly: modern water purification and culture solution systems are installed in the greenhouses.

After that, the President visited an exhibition held at the enterprise, displaying agricultural products of Adygeya. Various types of cheese, bread, sausages, butter and other dairy products were shown to Vladimir Putin.

