Ambassador of Belarus A.Luchenok meets the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

24-12-2019

On December 23, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates, Andrei Luchenok, met with the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE, Thani Al Zeyoudi.

During the meeting the sides considered issues of Belarus-UAE cooperation in the area of nature protection, agriculture and science.

The interlocutors discussed, in particular, bilateral cooperation in the field of production and supply of agricultural products, obtaining food permits by Belarusian food producers for export to the UAE, the development of a contractual and legal framework between Belarus and the UAE in the field of nature protection, agriculture and science, as well as a special attention was paid to the topic of visit exchange.

