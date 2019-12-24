On December 25, Vladimir Putin will meet with Government members and chair a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On December 25, the President will hold a traditional pre-New Year meeting with Government members. The meeting participants will sum up the results of the outgoing year and discuss the Cabinet’s future activities.

On the same day, Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects to review the implementation and achievement of plan targets related to national projects, as well as their financing.

After the meeting, Vladimir Putin will receive Russian business leaders in the Kremlin. More than 60 businesspeople, heads of private and state-owned companies, banks, public organisations and entrepreneurs’ associations have been invited to attend.

MIL OSI