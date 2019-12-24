“OTC Derivatives Amount Outstanding” Report of the 12th BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey is published (24.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

“OTC Derivatives Amount Outstanding” Report of the 12th BIS Triennial Central Bank Survey is published

For the purpose of monitoring modern trends of global foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets and improving quality of financial statistics, in collaboration with the central and national banks of developed and emerging countries the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) has been conducting the Triennial Central Bank Survey of foreign exchange and OTC derivatives every three years since 1986. Employing best international practice and experiences the BIS has been developing and updating the methodology for evaluating the size and structure of global foreign exchange and OTC derivatives markets.

In 2019 the Bank of Russia participates in the 12th Triennial Central Bank Survey. In accordance with the methodology developed by the BIS the Bank of Russia publishes “OTC Derivatives Amount Outstanding” (part II of the Survey) on the official website of the Bank of Russia in section “Statistics” / “Financial Markets” / “Foreign Exchange Market” / “Triennial Central Bank Survey”.

The Survey is compiled based on the reporting form 0409701 “The foreign exchange and money markets transactions report” and data received by the Bank of Russia from banks-active participants on the Derivatives Market which head offices are located in the Russian Federation.

The results of the 2019 Triennial Central Bank Survey of structure and size of a global OTC derivatives market were also published in the BIS Quarterly Review on the official website of BIS.

24 December 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI