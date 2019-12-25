Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of 2019 World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads in part:

“Russia has always been renowned for its powerful chess school with magnificent time-tested traditions and, of course, numerous devoted admirers of this captivating sport. Therefore, we are delighted to once again be hosting these highly prestigious international competitions, involving world-famous chess players, real champions and winners.

I am certain that many outstanding and beautiful battles, filled with honest and intense struggle, will take place over the next few days, and that everyone present will receive positive and unforgettable impressions.”

MIL OSI