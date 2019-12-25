On December 26, Vladimir Putin will chair State Council meeting and visit Bolshoi Theatre

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On December 26, at the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin will chair a State Council meeting on state agricultural policy. The discussion is to cover issues of more effective agricultural production and rural development. Keynote addresses will be delivered by Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev and Governor of Altai Territory Viktor Tomenko.

The participants will consider the role of the Russian regions in implementing the Strategy for Sustainable Development of Rural Areas in 2015–2019, as well as the stages of implementation of the state programme Comprehensive Development of Rural Areas.

They will specifically focus on the results of the agro-industrial sector’s development and the challenges facing the industry, and discuss support for small businesses, personnel training for rural areas and developing social and engineering infrastructure in those areas.

* * *

The President will attend a New Year gala night at the Bolshoi Theatre. The event will feature two one-act ballets, the Carmen Suite and Diamonds.

Government members, representatives of the Federation Council and the State Duma, of federal executive and judicial bodies, authorities from Russian constituent entities, as well as prominent members of academia, culture, the arts and sports, military, religious leaders, leaders of political parties, major companies and public organisations are invited to attend.

