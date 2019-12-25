Staff announcements (25.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Staff announcements

Vasily Pozdyshev, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia, leaves his post on 31 December 2019 to chair the Supervisory Board at Fund of Banking Sector Consolidation Asset Management Company.

The Financial Resolution Department and Banking Regulation Department will be supervised by Dmitry Tulin, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia. The Risk Analysis Service will be supervised by Ksenia Yudaeva, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia.

