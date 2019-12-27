Meeting with Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Minister reported on the Ministry’s performance in 2019 and plans for the future organisation of its work.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Yevgeny Zinichev, current and former Emergencies Ministry staff on their professional holiday, Rescue Worker’s Day.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Zinichev, it is your professional holiday today. I would like to congratulate you and all Ministry employees on Rescue Worker’s Day. The Ministry’s work is well-coordinated, seamless and efficient.

Rescuers are often the last hope of those who find themselves in emergency situations. And the Ministry’s workers always come to the rescue. Their assistance must be provided in time and in full.

Your Ministry is large, and as I said, well-coordinated. I wish every success to you and your staff.

To be continued.

MIL OSI