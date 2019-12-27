MOEX trading schedule for New Year holidays

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on 3, 6 and 8 January 2020.

On those days, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.

31 December 2019 is a non-trading day on all MOEX markets.

On 1-2, 4-5 and 7 January all Moscow Exchange markets will be closed.

