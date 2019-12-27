New Year charity campaign Our Children

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

27 December 2019

The best traditions of Belarusians continue in good deeds, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the charity event in the Palace of the Republic that was held as part of the Our Children charity campaign on 27 December.

“It is important for me, the President, to do everything to bring into every child’s life magic in the form of sincere attention and cordiality, unexpected gifts, pleasant meetings with kind-hearted and receptive people. This is the way our event should be,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

This is the purpose of the Our Children charity marathon that has been held in Belarus for a quarter of a century already. The President thanked everyone who upheld and still upholds this initiative. His special thanks went to those who bring joy to children who need it most. “This way, through acts of kindness, we continue the best traditions of Belarusians who have always treated every child like their own,” the head of state said.

In his words, Belarus is always ready to lend a helping hand to children from other countries. “We live under a peaceful sky, in a calm, peaceful and beautiful country. However, not all countries are like that. Being truly noble people, being true Belarusians we help children in need,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Children from all over the world come to Belarus for recuperation. These are children from Japan, China and Syria. Belarus’ national education and recuperation center Zubryonok has welcomed children from more than 40 countries. “They received a really warm welcome not only from us, adults, but also from children. This will never be forgotten. This is what we can do to make children around the world realize that there are people who care for them. Most of adults live and work for the happy future of children,” the President underlined.

The head of state believes that young Belarusians will grow into good, honest, kind-hearted and hard-working adults who will do something very important and useful for their country. “A testimony to that are numerous diplomas brought from student contests, victories at music and art contests, medals in sports. I am sincerely proud of your successes. I think that we will see more achievements of yours after we open the national children’s technopark for the most gifted young Belarusians. Children from all over Belarus will be able to get there. The only requirement is your knowledge and talent,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state asked children to appreciate and take good care of their parents and grandparents and other people who care for them. “Do not forget to show respect for your teachers. Teachers, tutors and other educators are by your side. They chose this honorable profession in order to devote themselves to teaching you important things, discovering and nurturing talents and helping you find your place in life. I believe that successes of every one of you will become the best reward for their work,” the President added.

He wished children to achieve their most ambitious goals and assured that they will succeed if they show strengthen and determination. “Be more active, spend more time outside, in particular during these winter holidays. Even when you grow up, keep believing in miracles and do acts of kindness,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

More than 2,300 children were invited to the charity event in the Palace of the Republic. These are mostly orphaned children and children without parental care, children from big families and low-income families, as well as winners of student contests and competitions and youth leaders, as well as children of the military and the police, students of Vilnius Pranciskaus Skorinos Gymnasium and Riga Belarusian School.

MIL OSI