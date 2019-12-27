Since January 1, the exchange of banknotes of the 2000 series will be possible only at the National Bank (Information statement)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

The National Bank reminds that on December 31, 2019, the period finishes when banknotes of the 2000 series can be exchanged for banknotes of the 2009 series at banks and non-bank financial institutions of the Republic of Belarus. Since January 1, 2020 till December 31, 2021 inclusively, “old” banknotes can be exchanged for “new” ones only at the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus at the following address: Minsk, 6, Tolstoy Str. The exchange is made without restrictions and collection of a commission.

On January 1, 2022, banknotes of the 2000 series will become invalid.

As of December 1, 2019, 98% of the “old” series cash and 60.6% of the number of banknotes in circulation as of July 1, 2016 were withdrawn from circulation. Banknotes of large denominations (50,000, 100,000, 200 000 rubles) were withdrawn from circulation almost completely – more than 99% of the total volume, and the level of withdrawal of banknotes of average denominations (5,000, 10,000 and 20,000 rubles) amounted to 75.5%. 39.8% of banknotes of small denominations (100, 500 and 1000 rubles) were also withdrawn from circulation.

The official monetary unit, the Belarusian ruble, was denominated on July 1, 2016 in accordance with Edict of the President of the Republic of Belarus No. 450 dated November 4, 2015. Since July 1, 2016, seven denominations of new banknotes of the 2009 series were issued – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 rubles and eight denominations of coins – 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50 kopecks, as well as 1 and 2 rubles. Banknotes of the 2000 series are exchanged for banknotes and coins of the 2009 series in proportion of 10,000 to 1.

MIL OSI