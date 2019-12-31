Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in January 2020: publication schedule (31.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in January 2020: publication schedule
The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in January 2020:
No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Foreign Exchange and Gold Asset Management Report
09.01.2020
2
Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary
15.01.2020
3
Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary
16.01.2020
4
Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin
17.01.2020
5
News Index of Business Activity
21.01.2020
6
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
22.01.2020
7
Consumer Price Dynamics, information and analytical commentary
22.01.2020
8
Russia’s Balance of Payments, information and analytical commentary
27.01.2020
9
Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary
28.01.2020
10
Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary
30.01.2020
31 December 2019
