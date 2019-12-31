Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in January 2020: publication schedule (31.12.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in January 2020: publication schedule

The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in January 2020:

No.

Publication

Publication date

1

Foreign Exchange and Gold Asset Management Report

09.01.2020

2

Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary

15.01.2020

3

Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary

16.01.2020

4

Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin

17.01.2020

5

News Index of Business Activity

21.01.2020

6

Assessment of Underlying Inflation

22.01.2020

7

Consumer Price Dynamics, information and analytical commentary

22.01.2020

8

Russia’s Balance of Payments, information and analytical commentary

27.01.2020

9

Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary

28.01.2020

10

Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary

30.01.2020

31 December 2019

