Bank of Russia informs Russian businesses about factoring

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia has published a brief Guide on factoring for Russian businesses. It will help raise the awareness of entrepreneurs and SME directors of how they can finance their working capital and avoid cash shortages. This document was drawn up by the expert community, supported by the Association of Factoring Companies, as part of the implementation of the Roadmap for the Development of Funding for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.

The brief guide is primarily meant for those businesses which have little to no knowledge of factoring but which seek to expand their range of possible funding sources. The document focuses on the specifics and fundamental principles of factoring.

The guide is intended to help businesses in their independent path from the recognition of their need for factoring to the receipt of the service. It should not be the basis for making any financial or investment decisions and does not constitute a formal offer.

30 December 2019

