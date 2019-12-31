Contracts for gas supplies to and transit across Belarus extended until 2021

Source: Gazprom

December 31, 2019, 22:00

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Belarusian Minister of Energy, took place today in Moscow. The parties discussed in detail the issues related to cooperation in the gas sector from 2020 onward.

Alexey Miller and Vladimir Semashko signed the Protocol between Gazprom and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on the pricing procedure for natural gas supplies to Belarus in January and February 2020.

Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus signed additional agreements to extend the contracts for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus until 2021. According to the newly-signed documents, the contractual supply and transit volumes in 2020 will remain at the level of 2019.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus were to remain in force until the end of 2019.

