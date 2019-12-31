Improving regulation: new initiatives from financial market participants

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Following the strategic session at the Bank of Russia, the regulator selected 9 new initiatives suggested by financial market participants to include them into the main portfolio for the implementation in 2020. These suggestions are the most relevant and address such topics as the delivery, issue and listing of investment units, corporate governance, commodity market, fintech and information security.

In particular, these initiatives comprise the following: shorter periods for the delivery of investment units, promotion of individual investment accounts, unified classification of consumer complaints, and biometric identification when electronic payment instruments are used.

The Bank of Russia has been holding its annual strategic sessions with market players since autumn 2013. The regulator is going to continue its dialogue with the professional community in this format.

The updated portfolio and the information on the progress of the implementation of these initiatives will be published in early 2020.

30 December 2019

