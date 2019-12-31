Weighted average interest rate on housing mortgage loans in rubles drops to 9.19% in November

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In November 2019, the housing mortgage lending (HML) market maintained a downward trend in interest rates. The weighted average interest rate on housing mortgage loans in rubles had decreased from 9.19% to 9.40% in October.

During November 2019, loans issued by banks to borrowers numbered over 116 thousand, totalling 270.7 billion rubles.

As of 1 December 2019, debt on housing mortgage loans, including claims acquired by credit institutions, approximated 7.6 trillion rubles, having increased by 16.4% over the year.

30 December 2019

