Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Cuba President Miguel Diaz-Canel as the country celebrates Liberation Day.

“The Republic of Cuba continues to protect the interests of its people with dignity, carry out important political transformations and improve the national economic system,” the message of greetings reads.

The head of state reaffirmed Belarus’ readiness to provide support to Cuba on the international arena, expand cooperation with Havana in all areas of mutual interest, share cutting-edge scientific findings and experience.

“Your official visit to the Republic of Belarus in October 2019 opened up new prospects for the enhancement of Belarus-Cuba strategic partnership. I am convinced that by joint efforts we will manage to advance our trade and economic cooperation to a brand-new level in keeping with the potential of our countries. On my behalf, I would like to emphasize the resolution of the Belarusian government to implement all existing agreements,” the President said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also sent a message of greetings to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz. “Belarusian people are proud of our friendship with the heroic people of Cuba, who cherish their ideals and do their best to ensure prosperity of their Motherland and protect its sovereignty,” the Belarusian leader emphasized. The President hopes that in the near future the countries will make considerable progress in advancing trade cooperation, expanding contacts in science, education and other fields.

