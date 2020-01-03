Greetings to workers of Belarusian national research center of children’s surgery

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel of the Belarusian national research center of children’s surgery as the institution marks the 50th anniversary.

The head of state remarked that today it is one of the leading healthcare institutions in Belarus where fundamental research is conducted, high tech and sometimes unique surgeries are performed.

“You are fully dedicated to this difficult, responsible and sophisticated art of healing. Fulfilling their noble, truly selfless mission, your highly qualified specialists save children’s lives and health, bring a happy future to families,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed confidence that, relying on the best traditions of Belarusian surgeons, specialists of the center can maximize their potential and make a big contribution to the development of medical science and practical application.

