Aleksandr Chervyakov appointed Belarus’ Economy Minister

4 January 2020

Aleksandr Chervyakov has been appointed Belarus’ economy minister by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Up to the present moment, Aleksandr Chervyakov worked as first deputy economy minister. The minister’s position was vacant after the appointment of Dmitry Krutoi as first vice premier.

Aleksandr Lukashenko asked those present at the meeting why Aleksandr Chervyakov’s candidacy had been proposed for the appointment and if the proposal had been preceded by a serious selection process. “Or is it because it will be easier and more comfortable for Dmitry Nikolayevich [First Vice Premier and former economy minister Dmitry Krutoi] to work with him?” the head of state wondered.

Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko assured that the candidacy for the position of the minister was considered on an alternative basis. There were several contenders. “As a result, we decided that Aleksandr Chervyakov’s candidacy is the best one in all aspects,” he said.

In this context, the president remarked that the economy minister should have an alternative vision of ongoing processes. “It is quite good that it will be more comfortable for Dmitry Nikolayevich [Krutoi] to work with him. But the economy minister should have a fresh alternative vision of many things that the prime minister and, possibly, the first vice premier will come up with. This also pertains to the economic bloc of the Belarus President Administration,” the head of state said.

“This is not only a central post in the government. We need to take serious efforts to organize the operation of the Economy Ministry in a way to encourage productive expert exchanges and produce good drafts of legal acts for the development of our economy. There should be serious analysis,” the Belarusian leader emphasized.

First Vice Premier Dmitry Krutoi remarked that Aleksandr Chervyakov is an experienced person. For a long time, he worked as director of the Economic Research Institute of the Economy Ministry. “In fact, this organization at the Economy Ministry generates all alternative opinions in our country. He was the director of the institute, then he worked as deputy economy minister, first deputy economy minister. He was in charge of the key activities in the ministry,” the first vice premier said.

