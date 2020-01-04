Ambassador of Belarus V.Rybak meets the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On January 3, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Turkey, Viсtor Rybak, held a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Technology of Turkey, Mustafa Varank.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on approaches to the development of industrial cooperation between Belarus and Turkey in the context of the implementation of the agreements reached on the level of two countries’ leaders in April 2019 in Ankara.

The interlocutors positively evaluated the potential capacity for implementation of joint projects for establishing of production and sales of cargo, construction, mining, special and agricultural machinery.

A special attention was paid to considering of preparations for the fourth meeting of the Belarusian-Turkish working group on industrial and technological cooperation, which is planned to be held on January 28-29, 2020 in Istanbul.

MIL OSI