Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the U.S. Secretary of State

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-01-2020

On January 6, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo.During the conversation, the U.S. Secretary of State shared the reasons for the postponement of his visit to Belarus. The Belarusian side confirmed its’ readiness to welcome the U.S. Secretary of State on a mutually acceptable date, noted the importance of an open exchange of views on the development of bilateral relations, the situation in the region and the world in general.Whilst discussing the situation in the Middle East, Vladimir Makei condemned any actions that violate the privileges and immunities of diplomatic missions provided by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.The Belarusian Foreign Minister stated that the Belarusian side calls on all the parties to show restraint and strive for de-escalation of tensions, and also stressed the need to comply with the principles of international law in order to ensure sustainable international security in global and regional terms.

