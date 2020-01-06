Vladimir Putin will meet with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel on January 11

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On January 11, Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel Merkel AngelaFederal Chancellor of Germany will make a working visit to Russia at Vladimir Putin’s invitation.

During the talks, Mr Putin and Ms Merkel will discuss pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Libya, as well as the escalation of tensions in the Middle East following a US airstrike at Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

They will also touch upon the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian conflict in the context of implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures of 2015 and the agreements reached at the Normandy format summit in Paris on December 9, 2019.

