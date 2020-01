Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On January 8, Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to the Republic of Turkey (Istanbul) to attend the ceremony for launching the TurkStream gas pipeline.

The President will also meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan Erdogan Recep TayyipPresident of Turkey to discuss aspects of the further development of Russian-Turkish cooperation and current items on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Libya.

MIL OSI