Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

From Damascus Airport, the President travelled to the command post of the Russian Armed Forces group in Syria, where he was met by Bashar al-Assad al-Assad BasharPresident of Syria . The two leaders heard military reports on the situation in various regions of the country.

Later that day, a bilateral meeting was held between the Russian and Syrian delegations. During his talks with Bashar al-Assad, the President of Russia noted that it was now safe to praise the long distance travelled on the way to restoring Syria’s statehood and territorial integrity. There are obvious signs of a recovering peaceful life on the streets in Damascus, Vladimir Putin emphasised.

Bashar al-Assad thanked Vladimir Putin for the visit. The Syrian President expressed gratitude to Russia and the Russian military for their assistance in the fight against terrorism and the restoration of peaceful life in the republic. The Syrian leader warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin and the Russian people on Orthodox Christmas.

MIL OSI