Greetings to Sebastian Kurz on appointment as Austria’s federal chancellor

7 January 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Sebastian Kurz who was appointed Federal Chancellor of Austria.

“I am convinced that the activities of the new government under your leadership will help keep stability in the country, strengthen Austria’s economic standing and its positions in Europe and in the world,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that Belarus appreciates Sebastian Kurz’s constructive approach to the development of bilateral relations which have reached a brand-new level in recent years. “The enhancement of political, economic and humanitarian ties fully meets the interests of our states and nations,” the president stressed. “I hope to continue productive and trustworthy dialogue with you for the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Minsk and Vienna.

